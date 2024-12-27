Bengal and Manipur Shine in Santosh Trophy Semi-Final Bids

In a thrilling showcase at the Deccan Arena, West Bengal and Manipur advanced to the semi-finals of the prestigious 78th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy. Two teams displayed contrasting styles; Bengal erased a one-goal deficit to defeat Odisha 3-1, while Manipur required extra time to tame Delhi in a 5-2 battle.

Bengal achieved a commendable 52nd semi-final appearance, driven by a strong performance despite Odisha's spirited challenge. Odisha's Rakesh Oram stunned by scoring first in the 25th minute, but Bengal equalized before the break with Narohari Shrestha's goal. Dominance was secured in the second half with Robi Hansda's 70th-minute strike and Manotos Maji's injury-time finish.

Meanwhile, Manipur delivered a gripping comeback against Delhi, earning a spot in their fifth semis. Manipur's Shunjanthan Ragui, who excelled with two extra-time goals, was crucial in swaying the result. Despite an early setback from Jaideep Singh's opener for Delhi, Manipur's persistence paid off, as they powered through to a resounding victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)