Left Menu

Bengal and Manipur Shine in Santosh Trophy Semi-Final Bids

West Bengal and Manipur secured their spots in the semi-finals of the 78th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy. Bengal overcame Odisha in a comeback win, while Manipur beat Delhi in extra time. Key performances from Robi Hansda and Shunjanthan Ragui were pivotal for their teams' advances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 21:32 IST
Bengal and Manipur Shine in Santosh Trophy Semi-Final Bids
Manipur Football Team (Photo: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling showcase at the Deccan Arena, West Bengal and Manipur advanced to the semi-finals of the prestigious 78th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy. Two teams displayed contrasting styles; Bengal erased a one-goal deficit to defeat Odisha 3-1, while Manipur required extra time to tame Delhi in a 5-2 battle.

Bengal achieved a commendable 52nd semi-final appearance, driven by a strong performance despite Odisha's spirited challenge. Odisha's Rakesh Oram stunned by scoring first in the 25th minute, but Bengal equalized before the break with Narohari Shrestha's goal. Dominance was secured in the second half with Robi Hansda's 70th-minute strike and Manotos Maji's injury-time finish.

Meanwhile, Manipur delivered a gripping comeback against Delhi, earning a spot in their fifth semis. Manipur's Shunjanthan Ragui, who excelled with two extra-time goals, was crucial in swaying the result. Despite an early setback from Jaideep Singh's opener for Delhi, Manipur's persistence paid off, as they powered through to a resounding victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024