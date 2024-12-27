Corbin Bosch Shines with Record-Breaking Innings in South Africa vs Pakistan Test

In a remarkable debut, South Africa's fast bowler Corbin Bosch delivered a record-breaking 81 not out, the highest score by a No. 9 batter on test debut, to provide South Africa with a formidable 90-run first innings lead against Pakistan in their opening test match.

Following Bosch's stellar performance, South Africa concluded their innings at 301, with Pakistan then reaching 88-3 by the end of Day 2, trailing by two runs. Bosch's innings was instrumental, featuring 15 boundaries including sublime cover drives and pull shots.

The South African team faced challenges when Aiden Markram was dismissed for 89, yet Bosch's determined batting proved crucial. As South Africa seeks a victory to progress to the World Test Championship final, the contest remains intensely competitive.

(With inputs from agencies.)