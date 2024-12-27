Chess Prodigies Shine at National U-9 Championship

The opening day of the 37th National U-9 Open & Girls Chess Championship witnessed intense competition as five players seized the lead. Among them was Maharashtra's Advik Agarwal, who skillfully employed the Italian method to triumph over Telangana's Imadabattini Joel in the Open category.

This highly anticipated championship is being held at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, under the auspices of the Maharashtra Chess Association, in collaboration with the international chess federation (FIDE) and All India Chess Federation (AICF).

Advik, who displayed remarkable expertise with 44 moves, is part of a promising group of young talents determined to make their mark. The event continues to unfold with fierce matches in both the Girls and Open categories, showcasing India's emerging chess prodigies.

(With inputs from agencies.)