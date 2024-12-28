Racism Controversy: River Plate Players Detained in Brazil

Four women soccer players from the esteemed River Plate club in Argentina were released by Brazilian authorities on Friday. Their release follows a week after being detained due to allegations of directing racist slurs at a ball boy.

The incident occurred during the Ladies Cup, intended as a friendly international tournament to promote women's soccer. As a result, River Plate was disqualified and suspended from the tournament for two years. The club, in a formal statement, disapproved of the alleged actions and pledged to enforce responsible measures while working towards eradicating such behavior.

The players involved, Candela Diaz, Camila Duarte, Juana Cangaro, and Milagros Diaz, were ordered by Sao Paulo judicial authorities to remain in Brazil as investigations continue. They must report monthly to the authorities and may need to compensate the ball boy with 25,000 reais if found guilty. This incident echoes a larger issue in soccer, with Brazilian star Vinicius Jr. recently urging global soccer authorities to address racism more effectively.

