Gavaskar Criticizes Pant, Praises Reddy's Heroics

On Saturday, cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar did not mince words when he criticized Rishabh Pant's risky shot in a decisive match situation. The young wicketkeeper-batter attempted an ill-timed scoop, resulting in his dismissal during India's critical Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Pant's attempt to drive a boundary off Scott Boland instead handed an easy catch to Nathan Lyon at deep third man. Gavaskar expressed disappointment at Pant's judgment, particularly as India was in dire need of a solid partnership to turn the tide in their favor.

Despite his critique of Pant, Gavaskar heaped praise on Nitish Kumar Reddy, who delivered a stellar performance amidst mounting pressure. Reddy's unbeaten 105, in partnership with Washington Sundar, helped stabilize India's innings, earning Gavaskar's commendation for one of cricket's finest performances.

