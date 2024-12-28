Gavaskar Criticizes Pant, Praises Reddy's Heroics
Sunil Gavaskar sharply criticized Rishabh Pant's reckless shot selection during a crucial moment in India's fourth Test against Australia, dubbing it 'stupid.' Meanwhile, he praised young Nitish Kumar Reddy for his remarkable century under pressure, highlighting it as one of India's greatest Test innings.
On Saturday, cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar did not mince words when he criticized Rishabh Pant's risky shot in a decisive match situation. The young wicketkeeper-batter attempted an ill-timed scoop, resulting in his dismissal during India's critical Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
Pant's attempt to drive a boundary off Scott Boland instead handed an easy catch to Nathan Lyon at deep third man. Gavaskar expressed disappointment at Pant's judgment, particularly as India was in dire need of a solid partnership to turn the tide in their favor.
Despite his critique of Pant, Gavaskar heaped praise on Nitish Kumar Reddy, who delivered a stellar performance amidst mounting pressure. Reddy's unbeaten 105, in partnership with Washington Sundar, helped stabilize India's innings, earning Gavaskar's commendation for one of cricket's finest performances.
