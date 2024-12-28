Left Menu

Nitish Reddy's Maiden Test Heroics: A Cricketing Breakthrough

Nitish Reddy, previously unknown in Test cricket, saved India with a crucial maiden century against Australia, despite rain disrupting the third day's play. His 105-run innings, alongside Washington Sundar, revived India's hopes in the Border-Gavaskar series. Reddy's composed play showcased his potential as a significant asset for the Indian team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 28-12-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 16:05 IST
Nitish Reddy
  • Country:
  • Australia

In an unexpected twist at the MCG, Nitish Reddy emerged as India's savior in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series against Australia. His unbeaten maiden Test century has drastically shifted the dynamics of the match, despite a challenging start for India.

Reddy's resilient innings, complemented by a 127-run partnership with Washington Sundar, proved pivotal as India ended the third day at 358 for nine, trailing by 116 runs. The flat pitch offered little assistance to bowlers, suggesting that India could salvage a draw with ease.

This young cricketer's breakthrough moment came as a relief for Indian supporters, especially his father, who supported his cricketing ambitions against all odds. Reddy's strategic gameplay against bowlers like Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon marks him as a key player for India moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

