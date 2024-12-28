Nitish Reddy's Maiden Test Heroics: A Cricketing Breakthrough

In an unexpected twist at the MCG, Nitish Reddy emerged as India's savior in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series against Australia. His unbeaten maiden Test century has drastically shifted the dynamics of the match, despite a challenging start for India.

Reddy's resilient innings, complemented by a 127-run partnership with Washington Sundar, proved pivotal as India ended the third day at 358 for nine, trailing by 116 runs. The flat pitch offered little assistance to bowlers, suggesting that India could salvage a draw with ease.

This young cricketer's breakthrough moment came as a relief for Indian supporters, especially his father, who supported his cricketing ambitions against all odds. Reddy's strategic gameplay against bowlers like Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon marks him as a key player for India moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)