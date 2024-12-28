Visakhapatnam's Cricket Prodigy Shines in Australia's Turf
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu congratulated K Nitish Kumar Reddy from Visakhapatnam for scoring a century against Australia as part of the Border–Gavaskar series. This achievement follows Reddy's successes in domestic cricket, including the Ranji Trophy and the under-16 category for Andhra Pradesh.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 28-12-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 17:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended his congratulations to K Nitish Kumar Reddy, a cricket prodigy from Visakhapatnam, after a stunning performance against Australia.
Reddy achieved his first test century, scoring 105 unbeaten runs on the third day of the pivotal fourth Test in the Border–Gavaskar series at Melbourne's iconic cricket ground.
Naidu celebrated Reddy's accomplishments not only internationally but also in domestic matches, highlighting his work in the Ranji Trophy and under-16 competitions, while expressing hopes for his future endeavors with the Indian cricket team.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hazlewood's Return Sparks Strategic Shift in Australian Test Cricket
Swarna Andhra-2047: Crafting a Golden Future for Andhra Pradesh
Unopposed Victories in Andhra Pradesh Rajya Sabha By-Elections
Andhra Pradesh's Clean Energy Policy-2024 Attracts Global Investors
Tim Southee Matches Chris Gayle's Sixes Record in Test Cricket Farewell