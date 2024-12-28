Visakhapatnam's Cricket Prodigy Shines in Australia's Turf

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended his congratulations to K Nitish Kumar Reddy, a cricket prodigy from Visakhapatnam, after a stunning performance against Australia.

Reddy achieved his first test century, scoring 105 unbeaten runs on the third day of the pivotal fourth Test in the Border–Gavaskar series at Melbourne's iconic cricket ground.

Naidu celebrated Reddy's accomplishments not only internationally but also in domestic matches, highlighting his work in the Ranji Trophy and under-16 competitions, while expressing hopes for his future endeavors with the Indian cricket team.

(With inputs from agencies.)