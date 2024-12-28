Nitish Reddy's Resilient Century: A Young Star's Rise in Test Cricket

Nitish Reddy's spectacular rise in international cricket was acknowledged by the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) on Saturday with a cash award of Rs 25 lakh. This recognition followed Reddy's brilliant maiden Test century during India's Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, which played a key role in the team's resurgence.

At just 21, Reddy showcased immense skill and composure as he notched an unbeaten 105, steering India to a competitive 358 for nine on the third day of the fourth Test at the renowned Melbourne Cricket Ground. His partnership of 127 runs with Washington Sundar further bolstered India's innings.

Reddy's performance was lauded by cricketing greats, with Sunil Gavaskar praising it as one of the finest Test innings in India's storied cricket history. The Andhra Cricket Association's president, Kesineni Sivanath, expressed pride in Reddy's achievements, highlighting the significance of having an Andhra player excel in international cricket formats.

(With inputs from agencies.)