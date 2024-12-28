Left Menu

High Stakes: South Africa's WTC Final Hopes Hang by a Thread

South Africa faced a tough day against Pakistan in the first Test match, ending nervously at 27-3 due to bad light. With only 121 runs required to win, the home side aims for a spot in the World Test Championship final. Pakistan, however, fights back with early wickets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 22:02 IST
High Stakes: South Africa's WTC Final Hopes Hang by a Thread
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Africa found themselves in a precarious position against Pakistan on the third day of the Test, closing at 27-3 as bad light halted proceedings. Chasing a modest target of 148, the home side remains hopeful for a spot in the World Test Championship final, needing 121 more runs for victory. Pakistan kept their chances alive by picking up crucial early wickets.

The day's play saw South Africa holding a 90-run lead after the first innings, despite the ebb and flow of competition through the rain-delayed day. Marco Jansen starred with an impressive 6-52, curtailing Pakistan's initial promise spearheaded by a promising start from Saud Shakeel and Babar Azam, who both scored well before succumbing to rash shots.

The second test against Pakistan is set for Newlands, Cape Town, as South Africa aims to secure their place in their first World Test Championship final. With a successful test track record against other teams, the showdown continues next Friday, offering another chance for redemption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
2
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024