High Stakes: South Africa's WTC Final Hopes Hang by a Thread

South Africa found themselves in a precarious position against Pakistan on the third day of the Test, closing at 27-3 as bad light halted proceedings. Chasing a modest target of 148, the home side remains hopeful for a spot in the World Test Championship final, needing 121 more runs for victory. Pakistan kept their chances alive by picking up crucial early wickets.

The day's play saw South Africa holding a 90-run lead after the first innings, despite the ebb and flow of competition through the rain-delayed day. Marco Jansen starred with an impressive 6-52, curtailing Pakistan's initial promise spearheaded by a promising start from Saud Shakeel and Babar Azam, who both scored well before succumbing to rash shots.

The second test against Pakistan is set for Newlands, Cape Town, as South Africa aims to secure their place in their first World Test Championship final. With a successful test track record against other teams, the showdown continues next Friday, offering another chance for redemption.

