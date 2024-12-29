Amid a flurry of sports updates, the Carolina Panthers' running back Chuba Hubbard is confirmed to be on injured reserve due to troubling calf and knee injuries, leaving fans concerned about the team's upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Celebrated NBA player Victor Wembanyama ventured into chess, challenging fans at New York's Washington Square Park. The 20-year-old Frenchman revealed his multifaceted talents, drawing in chess enthusiasts despite inclement weather conditions.

Simultaneously, in a poignant moment for the chess community, Magnus Carlsen exited the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in response to FIDE's dress code enforcement, illustrating ongoing challenges concerning traditional regulations versus modern expressions.

