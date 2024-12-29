Jasprit Bumrah Sets Record as Fastest Indian Pace Bowler to 200 Test Wickets

In a remarkable feat, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah joined Ravindra Jadeja as the second fastest Indian bowler to clinch 200 Test wickets. This milestone was reached during the fourth Test against Australia, marking Bumrah as the fastest Indian pace bowler to achieve this honor, surpassing the legendary Kapil Dev.

Both Bumrah and Jadeja accomplished this feat in their 44th Test appearances. Notably, Bumrah stands apart as the only bowler to reach the 200-wicket mark with an average below 20, a distinction that sets him ahead of renowned fast bowlers like Malcolm Marshall and Glenn McGrath.

Ravichandran Ashwin, now retired, was previously the quickest among Indians, achieving 200 wickets in his 37th Test. Bumrah's dismissal of key players like Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy further boosted his tally to 28 wickets in the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)