Left Menu

Jasprit Bumrah Sets Record as Fastest Indian Pace Bowler to 200 Test Wickets

Jasprit Bumrah became the second fastest Indian bowler to achieve 200 Test wickets during the fourth Test against Australia, matching Ravindra Jadeja's record. Notably, Bumrah is also the only bowler to reach this milestone with a sub-20 average, surpassing cricket legends such as Malcolm Marshall and Glenn McGrath.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 29-12-2024 11:50 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 11:50 IST
Jasprit Bumrah Sets Record as Fastest Indian Pace Bowler to 200 Test Wickets
Jasprit Bumrah
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a remarkable feat, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah joined Ravindra Jadeja as the second fastest Indian bowler to clinch 200 Test wickets. This milestone was reached during the fourth Test against Australia, marking Bumrah as the fastest Indian pace bowler to achieve this honor, surpassing the legendary Kapil Dev.

Both Bumrah and Jadeja accomplished this feat in their 44th Test appearances. Notably, Bumrah stands apart as the only bowler to reach the 200-wicket mark with an average below 20, a distinction that sets him ahead of renowned fast bowlers like Malcolm Marshall and Glenn McGrath.

Ravichandran Ashwin, now retired, was previously the quickest among Indians, achieving 200 wickets in his 37th Test. Bumrah's dismissal of key players like Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy further boosted his tally to 28 wickets in the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

 Pakistan
2
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024