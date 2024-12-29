Australia's Tenacious Tail and Labuschagne's Half-Century Put India on the Brink

Australia's gritty performance on day four of the fourth test in Melbourne has set India a daunting record chase, thanks to a tenacious half-century by Marnus Labuschagne and a crucial 55-run partnership for the final wicket by Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland.

Despite Jasprit Bumrah's spirited three-wicket burst that threatened to shift momentum, Australia, leading by 333 runs, steadied with vital contributions from captain Pat Cummins and Labuschagne. Boland and Lyon's resilience left Indian bowlers frustrated, as the hosts ended at 228 for nine.

India's pursuit of a challenging target was marred by fielding mistakes, a no-ball in the final over of the day, and dropped catches. The match drew a record Boxing Day crowd of nearly 300,000, witnessing Australia's resilience and India's struggles to regain control.

(With inputs from agencies.)