Kerala's Historic Leap to Handball Championship Final

In an unprecedented achievement, Kerala clinched a spot in the final of the 53rd Senior Men's Handball Championship, marking its first appearance at this stage in 53 years. Kerala defeated Services with a close 23-21 victory in a tense semifinal match held on Sunday.

This historic win sets the stage for an exciting final showdown where Kerala will face off against Chandigarh. Chandigarh's berth in the final was secured after a thrilling 32-30 victory over Indian Railways in their semifinal bout.

The much-anticipated final is scheduled to take place later today at the St. Berchmans College Grounds, holding the promise of exhilarating sportsmanship and fierce competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)