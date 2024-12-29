Left Menu

Kerala's Historic Leap to Handball Championship Final

For the first time in the history of the 53rd Senior Men's Handball Championship, Kerala reached the finals by defeating Services with a score of 23-21. Kerala will face Chandigarh, who secured their spot by overcoming Indian Railways, in the final match at St. Berchmans College Grounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Changanassery | Updated: 29-12-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 15:09 IST
Kerala's Historic Leap to Handball Championship Final
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented achievement, Kerala clinched a spot in the final of the 53rd Senior Men's Handball Championship, marking its first appearance at this stage in 53 years. Kerala defeated Services with a close 23-21 victory in a tense semifinal match held on Sunday.

This historic win sets the stage for an exciting final showdown where Kerala will face off against Chandigarh. Chandigarh's berth in the final was secured after a thrilling 32-30 victory over Indian Railways in their semifinal bout.

The much-anticipated final is scheduled to take place later today at the St. Berchmans College Grounds, holding the promise of exhilarating sportsmanship and fierce competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

 Pakistan
2
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024