Left Menu

Tennis Transparency: Djokovic, Kyrgios Criticize Doping Case Handling

Novak Djokovic criticized the handling of tennis doping cases, expressing frustration over a lack of transparency in Jannik Sinner's situation. Sinner faces a possible ban after testing positive for a banned substance. Djokovic and others question the fairness and consistency of the anti-doping system in tennis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 16:30 IST
Tennis Transparency: Djokovic, Kyrgios Criticize Doping Case Handling
Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has expressed frustration at the perceived lack of transparency concerning Jannik Sinner's doping case, criticizing how the issue has been managed by tennis authorities. Speaking in Brisbane, Djokovic remarked that being 'kept in the dark' regarding such a significant case reflects poorly on the sport.

Sinner, a 23-year-old Italian, tested positive for clostebol and was initially exonerated by an independent tribunal. However, the World Anti-Doping Agency has appealed the decision, potentially facing Sinner with a two-year ban. Djokovic commented on the case's impact on tennis's reputation for fairness and integrity.

Further complicating matters, world number two Iga Swiatek also accepted a one-month ban after testing positive for a different substance due to medication contamination. The inconsistency and alleged lenience in these cases have sparked controversy, with figures like Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios calling for more transparency and equitable treatment in doping regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
2
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
3

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024