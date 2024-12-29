Tennis Transparency: Djokovic, Kyrgios Criticize Doping Case Handling

Novak Djokovic has expressed frustration at the perceived lack of transparency concerning Jannik Sinner's doping case, criticizing how the issue has been managed by tennis authorities. Speaking in Brisbane, Djokovic remarked that being 'kept in the dark' regarding such a significant case reflects poorly on the sport.

Sinner, a 23-year-old Italian, tested positive for clostebol and was initially exonerated by an independent tribunal. However, the World Anti-Doping Agency has appealed the decision, potentially facing Sinner with a two-year ban. Djokovic commented on the case's impact on tennis's reputation for fairness and integrity.

Further complicating matters, world number two Iga Swiatek also accepted a one-month ban after testing positive for a different substance due to medication contamination. The inconsistency and alleged lenience in these cases have sparked controversy, with figures like Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios calling for more transparency and equitable treatment in doping regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)