Mohammed Abbas Breaks Record Despite Narrow Loss

Pakistan's Mohammed Abbas made history in Centurion, securing the best ever Test figures by a Pakistani bowler with 6/54 against South Africa. Despite Abbas's remarkable achievement, South Africa managed to chase down the target of 148 runs to win the match.

Abbas's significant effort couldn't stop the Proteas as they went from 96/4 to 99/8. His scalps included key players such as Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, and Temba Bavuma. However, a crucial 51-run stand between Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen took the Proteas across the finish line.

This standout performance from Abbas breaks the longstanding record set by Mushtaq Ahmed in 1998 with figures of 6/78. While Kamran Ghulam and Babar Azam contributed with the bat for Pakistan, it was South Africa's bowlers who ultimately controlled the game. The victory also secured their spot in the ICC World Test Championship final.

(With inputs from agencies.)