Mohammed Abbas Breaks Record Despite Narrow Loss

Pakistan's Mohammed Abbas set a new record for the best bowling figures by a Pakistani in Test cricket with 6/54 against South Africa. Although Proteas chased down 148, Abbas's performance stood out. His historic feat surpassed Mushtaq Ahmed's previous record. Despite Abbas's efforts, South Africa clinched the match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 22:01 IST
Mohammed Abbas. (Photo- X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Pakistan's Mohammed Abbas made history in Centurion, securing the best ever Test figures by a Pakistani bowler with 6/54 against South Africa. Despite Abbas's remarkable achievement, South Africa managed to chase down the target of 148 runs to win the match.

Abbas's significant effort couldn't stop the Proteas as they went from 96/4 to 99/8. His scalps included key players such as Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, and Temba Bavuma. However, a crucial 51-run stand between Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen took the Proteas across the finish line.

This standout performance from Abbas breaks the longstanding record set by Mushtaq Ahmed in 1998 with figures of 6/78. While Kamran Ghulam and Babar Azam contributed with the bat for Pakistan, it was South Africa's bowlers who ultimately controlled the game. The victory also secured their spot in the ICC World Test Championship final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

