Magnus Carlsen's Return: The Chess Icon's Dress Code Standoff Reaches a Truce

Magnus Carlsen, the celebrated chess champion, is set to make a comeback at the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in New York. This decision follows a brief withdrawal after the governing body, FIDE, barred him from a round for violating dress code by wearing jeans.

Carlsen, who held the world champion title from 2013 to 2023, spoke to the Take Take Take app's YouTube channel, explaining his decision to return. In discussions with FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich and sponsor Turlov, Carlsen felt encouraged to continue playing, highlighting his love for blitz chess and its fans.

The incident prompted Dvorkovich to express regret over the situation's escalation, acknowledging Carlsen's significant contribution to the sport. A trial for a more lenient dress code is now approved for future championships, allowing some flexibility in attire.

(With inputs from agencies.)