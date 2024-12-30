Left Menu

Fabio Cannavaro Takes Helm at Dinamo Zagreb

Former Italy defender Fabio Cannavaro has been named the new head coach of Dinamo Zagreb. Known for his World Cup victory and Ballon d'Or achievement, Cannavaro previously had a short managerial stint with Udinese. He will begin coaching in the Champions League against Arsenal after the New Year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 03:00 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 03:00 IST
Fabio Cannavaro, a former Italian defender celebrated for his World Cup triumph, has been appointed as the new head coach of Dinamo Zagreb. The Croatian club confirmed the appointment on Sunday, marking his return to club management after a brief period with Udinese earlier this year.

At 51, Cannavaro brings a wealth of experience from his tenure as caretaker manager of China's national team and his stint with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. Dinamo officials expressed confidence in his capabilities, citing his 'charisma and championship pedigree' as assets in navigating the challenges ahead.

Cannavaro steps in to replace Nenad Bjelica, who was dismissed following unsatisfactory results. With Dinamo currently third in the Croatian Football League, Cannavaro's task will include climbing from seventh position and reaching the playoffs in the Champions League, starting with his debut match against Arsenal post-New Year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

