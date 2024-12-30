Left Menu

Jamshedpur Triumphs: Coach Attributes Victory to Team's Hard Work

Jamshedpur FC's head coach Khalid Jamil praised his team after a narrow 1-0 win against Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League. Pratik Chaudhari's decisive goal secured their seventh win of the season. Jamshedpur moved to fourth place, with hearty fan support hailed as vital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 10:02 IST
Jamshedpur Triumphs: Coach Attributes Victory to Team's Hard Work
Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil (Photo: ISL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil has lauded his players for their relentless effort and strong team spirit following a close 1-0 victory over Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League (ISL). The crucial triumph was marked by a decisive goal from Pratik Chaudhari, highlighting the team's seventh win this season. This victory boosted Jamshedpur FC four places in the league standings, propelling them from eighth to an impressive fourth position with 21 points gathered from 12 matches, according to an ISL press release.

The game's turning point arrived in the 61st minute when defender Pratik Chaudhari unleashed a powerful shot into the net. Kerala Blasters FC, despite retaining much of the game's possession and creating threats, faltered when clearing a cross from Jamshedpur FC. Chaudhari seized this opportunity, slotting the loose ball into the bottom left corner. The goal marked Chaudhari's third in the ISL and his first since December 2021, showcasing his prowess on the field. Jamil expressed his admiration for his players' dedication and unity in the post-match press conference, emphasizing the collective effort rather than individual performances as key to their success.

Despite Kerala Blasters FC's sustained control of the match with significant possession and numerous goal attempts, their efforts were thwarted by the commendable performance of Jamshedpur FC's goalkeeper, Albino Gomes. Addressing the challenge posed by Kerala Blasters, Jamil emphasized the crucial outcome: securing the three points. The coach also extended New Year greetings to Jamshedpur's devoted supporters, acknowledging their role in turning the Furnace into a formidable home venue. Jamil encouraged fans to keep up their support, wishing everyone a happy and healthy New Year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol in martial law probe, reports AP.

South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk...

 Global
2
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Sustainability Through Circular Economy and Renewable Energy Innovations

Behavioral Insights on Waste Management: A Path to Sustainable Urban Practices

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024