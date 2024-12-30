Jamshedpur Triumphs: Coach Attributes Victory to Team's Hard Work

Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil has lauded his players for their relentless effort and strong team spirit following a close 1-0 victory over Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League (ISL). The crucial triumph was marked by a decisive goal from Pratik Chaudhari, highlighting the team's seventh win this season. This victory boosted Jamshedpur FC four places in the league standings, propelling them from eighth to an impressive fourth position with 21 points gathered from 12 matches, according to an ISL press release.

The game's turning point arrived in the 61st minute when defender Pratik Chaudhari unleashed a powerful shot into the net. Kerala Blasters FC, despite retaining much of the game's possession and creating threats, faltered when clearing a cross from Jamshedpur FC. Chaudhari seized this opportunity, slotting the loose ball into the bottom left corner. The goal marked Chaudhari's third in the ISL and his first since December 2021, showcasing his prowess on the field. Jamil expressed his admiration for his players' dedication and unity in the post-match press conference, emphasizing the collective effort rather than individual performances as key to their success.

Despite Kerala Blasters FC's sustained control of the match with significant possession and numerous goal attempts, their efforts were thwarted by the commendable performance of Jamshedpur FC's goalkeeper, Albino Gomes. Addressing the challenge posed by Kerala Blasters, Jamil emphasized the crucial outcome: securing the three points. The coach also extended New Year greetings to Jamshedpur's devoted supporters, acknowledging their role in turning the Furnace into a formidable home venue. Jamil encouraged fans to keep up their support, wishing everyone a happy and healthy New Year.

