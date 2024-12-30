Left Menu

Controversial Call in Melbourne: Jaiswal's Dismissal Sparks Debate

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal faced a controversial dismissal against Australia when the third umpire ruled him caught behind despite no edge on Snicko. The decision, which was upheld despite contradictory technology, led to criticism and echoes of past controversies, affecting India's Test series performance.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Image Credit: Wikipedia
On the final day of the fourth Test against Australia, India's opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal became the subject of controversy following a contentious on-field decision. The third umpire, Saikat Sharfuddoula, declared Jaiswal out for a caught-behind dismissal, despite Snicko technology indicating no edge.

The decision came after Jaiswal was initially found not out by on-field umpire Joel Wilson. However, upon review, video evidence suggested a deflection off Jaiswal’s gloves or bat, leading to the third umpire's decision. This culminated in chants of 'cheater' at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and significant debate over the use of technology in cricket.

The controversy reignited discussions about DRS protocols, reminiscent of a similar situation faced by KL Rahul in an earlier test match. Critics pointed out inconsistencies in technology application, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by modern cricket's reliance on video and audio evidence.

