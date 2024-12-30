India's Test Cricket Struggles: Time for Change?
India suffered a significant 184-run loss to Australia in the fourth Test, with key players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli underperforming. Despite efforts from Yashasvi Jasiwal and Rishabh Pant, India's batting collapsed. Australia's series lead poses a challenge for India's World Test Championship final hopes.
In a crushing defeat, India lost to Australia by 184 runs in the fourth Test, raising concerns about the future of star players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The loss, marked by a significant batting collapse, casts a shadow on India's aspirations for the World Test Championship final.
Chasing a steep target of 340, both Sharma and Kohli succumbed to technical challenges, with India losing seven wickets for merely 34 runs in the final session. Notably, the Australian bowlers, including Pat Cummins, Scott Boland, and Nathan Lyon, delivered exceptional performances.
As Australia leads the series 2-1, India's faint hopes of leveling in Sydney now seem distant. This defeat underscores the need for renewed focus and strategy, as evident in captain Rohit Sharma's remarks on missed opportunities and strategic missteps.
