Kazakhstan Shines in United Cup Quarterfinals with Rybakina's Stellar Performance
Kazakhstan secured a spot in the quarter-finals of the United Cup after Elena Rybakina's commanding win over Maria Sakkari. Rybakina's triumph was a confidence booster as she prepares for the Australian Open. Meanwhile, Alexander Shevchenko achieved a surprise victory against Stefanos Tsitsipas, ensuring Kazakhstan's progress.
Updated: 30-12-2024 12:26 IST
Kazakhstan has successfully advanced to the quarter-finals of the United Cup mixed team tournament with a decisive win against Greece, led by Elena Rybakina's stellar performance.
Rybakina, a former Wimbledon champion, defeated Maria Sakkari 6-4 6-3, showcasing her skills as she readies herself for the upcoming Australian Open. Her victory was supported by Alexander Shevchenko's surprising triumph over world number 11 Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Rybakina worked closely with her new coach Goran Ivanisevic, strengthening their partnership during this inaugural tournament together, aiming for continued success in future competitions.
