Naomi Osaka Triumphs in Return at ASB Tennis Classic

Naomi Osaka returned to the court with a win at the ASB Tennis Classic after a three-month break due to injury. She defeated Israeli qualifier Lina Glushko 6-4, 6-4 despite protests and turbulent weather conditions. Supported by coach Patrick Mouratoglou, Osaka showcased her strong serves and determined gameplay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 30-12-2024 13:08 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 13:08 IST
Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka returned to the tennis arena with a victorious performance at the ASB Tennis Classic in Auckland. Despite facing protests against her Israeli opponent, Osaka defeated qualifier Lina Glushko in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, marking her first match since sustaining a back injury in October.

Known for her powerful serve and aggressive play, Osaka navigated tricky winds and persistent disruptions from a small group of protesters. She established dominance early on by breaking Glushko in the first set's third game, eventually overcoming her opponent's resistance with consistent serves and tactical prowess.

Her victory was bolstered by the support of her new coach, Patrick Mouratoglou. Osaka displayed no signs of the injury that curtailed her previous season, winning 74 percent of her first-serve points and delivering seven aces. Osaka acknowledged her opponent's strength, emphasizing the competitive nature of the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

