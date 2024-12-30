Tennis Tides: Legends Swapped for New Generation's Rise

In a momentous year for tennis, the sport is witnessing a significant change of guard. Revered veterans are stepping aside, making way for the promising talents who are poised to leave their mark. The transition began on a high for India, with Rohan Bopanna achieving a milestone by clinching the Australian Open men's doubles title.

Bopanna, alongside partner Matthew Ebden, became the oldest Grand Slam winner at the Rod Laver Arena, outmatching Italy's Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori. Despite their remarkable journey concluding in November, their triumphs, including ATP Masters titles, would be forever remembered.

As fans bid farewell to Bopanna's duo, the sport also saw Spain's tennis titan, Rafael Nadal, retire with 22 Grand Slam titles. Meanwhile, Olympic gold medalist Andy Murray also hung up his racket, leaving an indelible legacy. With legends departing, the stage is set for Serbia's Novak Djokovic to shine, claiming his Olympic gold and completing the 'Golden Slam'. Aspiring stars like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner stand ready to take over, ushering in an exciting new chapter in tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)