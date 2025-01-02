Gambhir's Stance: Dressing Room Debates Stay Behind Closed Doors
Gautam Gambhir, India's head coach, emphasized that dressing room debates should remain private. He highlighted performance as vital for players' retention. Amidst rumors of unrest, Gambhir assured all is well, especially with skipper Rohit Sharma, focusing on strategies to secure Test series victories with honesty and team-first ethos.
India's head coach Gautam Gambhir has asserted that any debates occurring within the dressing room should remain confidential. During a press conference, Gambhir emphasized that he has engaged in direct conversations with his players, stressing that only performance can ensure their longevity in the squad.
Amid whispers of possible unrest, Gambhir attempted to quell the rumors by stating that such reports are unfounded. Regarding India's captain, Rohit Sharma, Gambhir sidestepped questions about his form and selection for the final Test against Australia, stating decisions would be made based on pitch conditions.
Gambhir revealed that his discussions with senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have revolved around strategies to win the Test series. Furthermore, he confirmed that pacer Akash Deep will miss the upcoming Test due to a stiff back, without naming a replacement.
