Ethan Nwaneri Shines in Premier League Debut for Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta lauded the Premier League debut performance of 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri, calling it 'very impressive,' as the team secured a 3-1 victory against Brentford on Wednesday.

Nwaneri, who joined the club at age eight and is one of Arsenal's youngest starting players, filled in amidst injuries to key players like Bukayo Saka. Arteta expressed satisfaction that his team successfully adapted to challenging circumstances.

The away win was particularly meaningful for Nwaneri, who previously became the youngest Premier League player in history at the same stadium in 2022. The result positions Arsenal in a strong second place in the league standings, six points behind leaders Liverpool.

