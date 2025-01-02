Left Menu

India's Sporting Stars Shine Bright with Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Honors

Manu Bhaker, D Gukesh, Harmanpreet Singh, and Praveen Kumar are awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, marking their exceptional achievements in sports. Bhaker made history at the Olympics, Gukesh clinched a world chess championship, Singh led the hockey team to victory, and Kumar excelled in paralympic high-jumping.

Updated: 02-01-2025 14:48 IST
Four outstanding Indian athletes have been honored with the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award for their remarkable contributions to the world of sports. The recipients include shooter Manu Bhaker, chess prodigy D Gukesh, men's hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh, and para-athlete Praveen Kumar.

In a historic achievement, 22-year-old Bhaker became the first Indian athlete to secure two medals in a single Olympic edition, earning bronze in both the 10m air pistol individual and mixed team events. Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Singh led the Indian men's hockey team to a significant and consecutive bronze medal victory.

The 18-year-old Gukesh made headlines as the youngest World Champion in chess, steering the Indian team to triumph at the Chess Olympiad. Para high-jumper Praveen Kumar wowed audiences with his win at the Paris Paralympics in the T64 event. The award ceremony will take place with President of India on January 17, 2025.

