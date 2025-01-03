India's Batting Struggles in Sydney Test

India's batting frailties were on display as they stumbled to 107 for four by tea on the first day of the final Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Despite resting captain Rohit Sharma, the team failed to master the opposition's pace attack.

KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal were dismissed early, with Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli following them back to the pavilion. Though Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja managed to hold on, they could only add 50 runs in the face of precise bowling that left India on the back foot.

Australia's captain Pat Cummins had anticipated a challenging pitch, evident from his selection to bowl first. Jasprit Bumrah, captaining India in Rohit's absence, dismissed rumors of discord within the team, affirming that resting the regular skipper was a united decision in the team's best interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)