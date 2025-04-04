Olly Stone's Injury Blow: A 14-Week Cricket Setback

England cricketer Olly Stone has been dealt a significant blow with a 14-week absence due to necessary knee surgery, as confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday.

Stone, at 31, is aiming for a full recovery by August. He is set to miss crucial upcoming matches, including England's one-off test against Zimbabwe, a limited-over series with the West Indies, and a five-match test series against India at home, scheduled between May and early August.

The cricketer's situation worsened during Nottinghamshire's pre-season tour of Abu Dhabi. Further medical examinations this week confirmed the need for surgical intervention. Stone will undergo rehabilitation, closely monitored by medical teams from both the ECB and Nottinghamshire.

(With inputs from agencies.)