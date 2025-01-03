Sports Highlights: Triumphs, Trades, and Tributes

Amazon's Prime Video has reported an 11% increase in viewership for 'Thursday Night Football' this season. The Black Friday game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders attracted 13.5 million viewers, marking an even greater improvement from last year's ratings.

In light of a recent attack, heightened security measures were in place at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. The college football playoff quarter-final saw the Notre Dame Fighting Irish wear their patriotic pride on their sleeve, overcoming Georgia with a 23-10 victory.

In other sports updates, the Milwaukee Brewers made strategic roster moves by acquiring Grant Anderson from the Texas Rangers. Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic are leading the NBA All-Star fan votes. The NHL faces lineup adjustments, with Jared Spurgeon sidelined for weeks.

