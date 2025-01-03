Left Menu

Sports Highlights: Triumphs, Trades, and Tributes

The latest sports news includes an 11% rise in NFL ratings on Amazon, enhanced security at the NCAA Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, player trades in Major League Baseball, and updates from the NBA and NHL. Top stories also highlight NCAA victories and star players facing injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 10:26 IST
Sports Highlights: Triumphs, Trades, and Tributes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amazon's Prime Video has reported an 11% increase in viewership for 'Thursday Night Football' this season. The Black Friday game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders attracted 13.5 million viewers, marking an even greater improvement from last year's ratings.

In light of a recent attack, heightened security measures were in place at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. The college football playoff quarter-final saw the Notre Dame Fighting Irish wear their patriotic pride on their sleeve, overcoming Georgia with a 23-10 victory.

In other sports updates, the Milwaukee Brewers made strategic roster moves by acquiring Grant Anderson from the Texas Rangers. Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic are leading the NBA All-Star fan votes. The NHL faces lineup adjustments, with Jared Spurgeon sidelined for weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025