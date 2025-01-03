Left Menu

India Stumbles in Test Finale Against Australia

In the fifth and final Test against Australia, India was bowled out for 185. Despite a recovery to 107 for 4 at tea, they lost six wickets for 78 runs later. Rishabh Pant scored 40, and Scott Boland was the top Australian bowler. India trails the series 1-2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 03-01-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 12:15 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

India's batting lineup faced a significant challenge as they were dismissed for 185 on the first day of the fifth and final Test against Australia. The team showed promise, reaching 107 for 4 by tea.

However, the final session proved costly, with India losing six wickets for just 78 runs. Rishabh Pant emerged as the team's top scorer with 40 runs off 98 balls.

Australia's Scott Boland led their bowling attack, claiming formidable figures of 4 for 31. With India trailing the series 1-2, captain Rohit Sharma opted to rest, handing the toss over to Jasprit Bumrah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

