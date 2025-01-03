Left Menu

Armando Colaco Receives Dronacharya Award, Aims to Inspire Future Indian Coaches

Former National Coach Armando Colaco, honored with the 2024 Dronacharya Award for Lifetime Achievements, aims to inspire and cultivate quality Indian football coaches. Colaco, a successful coach from Goa, hopes to motivate and bridge the gap between generations, emphasizing the unique cultural advantage Indian coaches possess.

Celebrated former national coach, Armando Colaco, has been honored with the esteemed Dronacharya Award 2024 for Lifetime Achievements. Colaco emphasized the significance of this recognition in inspiring future Indian coaches to achieve excellence, as stated on the AIFF website. The Goan coach becomes the third Indian football coach to receive this award, following in the footsteps of Syed Nayeemuddin and Bimal Ghosh.

Colaco, who boasts a nearly four-decade-long career, made an indelible mark in both national and international football arenas. Acknowledging the dominant presence of foreign coaches in Indian football, Colaco expressed hope that his achievements would motivate local coaches. He aims to act as a bridge connecting the older and newer generations, fostering growth in Indian coaching.

Under his leadership, Dempo Sports Club, Goa, ascended to new heights, clinching the National Football League twice and the I-League thrice. His players, including Samir Naik, Mahesh Gawali, and Climax Lawrence, went on to represent the national team. Despite facing setbacks, such as a loss against the UAE, Colaco's strategic acumen and commitment have left a lasting legacy in Indian football.

At the age of 70, Colaco continues to coach with Sporting Clube de Goa and remains resolute in his mission to elevate the club to the I-League. Reflecting on his challenging yet rewarding career, Colaco stated his pride in remaining undefeated against rival Mohun Bagan while at East Bengal. He advocates for providing more opportunities to Indian coaches, emphasizing their cultural understanding as a significant advantage in shaping successful teams.

