In a stunning display of tennis, the Czech Republic halted Italy's pursuit of a third consecutive team title on Friday, clinching a 2-0 victory to advance to the United Cup semi-finals. The Czechs will face former champions the United States as they aim for further triumph.

Tomas Machac delivered a masterful performance, defeating Flavio Cobolli 6-1 6-2 in just 54 minutes, securing the Czechs' inaugural semi-final slot after previous group stage eliminations. Machac expressed delight in achieving his best tennis form.

Karolina Muchova also showcased her prowess with a 6-2 6-2 win over Jasmine Paolini in the day's first match. The United Cup debutant much aimed to contribute a crucial point to her team, overcoming a tough opponent with focus and precision.

