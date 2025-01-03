Left Menu

Gorakhpur Set for International Cricket Stadium, Boost to India's Sports Infrastructure

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the construction of an international cricket stadium in Gorakhpur. The initiative forms part of the state's commitment to enhancing sports infrastructure and promoting athletes. A Rural Sports League and strategic rewards for Olympic and international medalists further reinforce this drive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 03-01-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 21:09 IST
Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh is set to receive a significant boost in sports infrastructure as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced plans for constructing an international-level cricket stadium. This promise is part of the state's broader initiative to enhance sports facilities and nurture athletes' development throughout the region.

Addressing attendees at the inauguration of Gorakhpur's first mini sports complex in Bhati Vihar Colony, Chief Minister Adityanath underscored the state's commitment to sports promotion. He detailed current efforts, such as village-level sports fields, mini-stadiums at the block level, and full stadiums at the district level, emphasizing the government's proactive role in these developments.

In addition to the cricket stadium, Adityanath revealed plans for a vast 33-acre sports center in Raptinagar and highlighted ongoing mini-stadium constructions in Sahjanwa and other areas. These projects include a mini sports complex managed via the PPP model, ensuring athletes have access to high-quality training facilities.

