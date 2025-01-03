Gorakhpur Set for International Cricket Stadium, Boost to India's Sports Infrastructure

Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh is set to receive a significant boost in sports infrastructure as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced plans for constructing an international-level cricket stadium. This promise is part of the state's broader initiative to enhance sports facilities and nurture athletes' development throughout the region.

Addressing attendees at the inauguration of Gorakhpur's first mini sports complex in Bhati Vihar Colony, Chief Minister Adityanath underscored the state's commitment to sports promotion. He detailed current efforts, such as village-level sports fields, mini-stadiums at the block level, and full stadiums at the district level, emphasizing the government's proactive role in these developments.

In addition to the cricket stadium, Adityanath revealed plans for a vast 33-acre sports center in Raptinagar and highlighted ongoing mini-stadium constructions in Sahjanwa and other areas. These projects include a mini sports complex managed via the PPP model, ensuring athletes have access to high-quality training facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)