Historic Stand: Rickelton and Bavuma Anchor South Africa Against Pakistan

Centuries from Ryan Rickelton and Temba Bavuma propelled South Africa to a commanding 316-4 against Pakistan in the second test match on Friday, part of the World Test Championship finals.

Rickelton's exceptional knock of 176 not out and Bavuma's 106 formed the backbone of South Africa's innings, thwarting Pakistan's bowlers after a promising start with three early wickets. Pakistan's woes were compounded by the injury of key batter Saim Ayub.

Rickelton's elevation to opener, following an injury to Tony de Zorzi, paid dividends on a dry pitch, while the South African pace debut of Kwena Maphaka introduced fresh talent into their six-game winning streak lineup.

