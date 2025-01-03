Historic Stand: Rickelton and Bavuma Anchor South Africa Against Pakistan
Ryan Rickelton and Temba Bavuma's centuries put South Africa in command against Pakistan in the second test, reaching 316-4. Rickelton remained unbeaten on 176 while Bavuma scored 106. South Africa overcame early setbacks to dominate the day. In-form batter Saim Ayub's injury added to Pakistan's difficulties.
Centuries from Ryan Rickelton and Temba Bavuma propelled South Africa to a commanding 316-4 against Pakistan in the second test match on Friday, part of the World Test Championship finals.
Rickelton's exceptional knock of 176 not out and Bavuma's 106 formed the backbone of South Africa's innings, thwarting Pakistan's bowlers after a promising start with three early wickets. Pakistan's woes were compounded by the injury of key batter Saim Ayub.
Rickelton's elevation to opener, following an injury to Tony de Zorzi, paid dividends on a dry pitch, while the South African pace debut of Kwena Maphaka introduced fresh talent into their six-game winning streak lineup.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat
Emerging Nuclear Threat: Pakistan's Expanding Missile Capabilities
Power Struggles: Energy Crisis Spurs Protests in Pakistan
South Africa's Injury Woes Deepen Ahead of Decisive ODI Against Pakistan
AEMEND Calls for Action: Growing Threats to Media Freedom in Pakistan