Left Menu

Historic Stand: Rickelton and Bavuma Anchor South Africa Against Pakistan

Ryan Rickelton and Temba Bavuma's centuries put South Africa in command against Pakistan in the second test, reaching 316-4. Rickelton remained unbeaten on 176 while Bavuma scored 106. South Africa overcame early setbacks to dominate the day. In-form batter Saim Ayub's injury added to Pakistan's difficulties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capetown | Updated: 03-01-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 22:36 IST
Historic Stand: Rickelton and Bavuma Anchor South Africa Against Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Centuries from Ryan Rickelton and Temba Bavuma propelled South Africa to a commanding 316-4 against Pakistan in the second test match on Friday, part of the World Test Championship finals.

Rickelton's exceptional knock of 176 not out and Bavuma's 106 formed the backbone of South Africa's innings, thwarting Pakistan's bowlers after a promising start with three early wickets. Pakistan's woes were compounded by the injury of key batter Saim Ayub.

Rickelton's elevation to opener, following an injury to Tony de Zorzi, paid dividends on a dry pitch, while the South African pace debut of Kwena Maphaka introduced fresh talent into their six-game winning streak lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025