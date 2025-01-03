Wesley Fofana's Season in Limbo: Chelsea's Defensive Setback
Chelsea's Wesley Fofana faces a potential season-long absence due to a serious hamstring injury. The French defender had already missed the 2023-24 season following ACL surgery. Manager Enzo Maresca confirmed the injury is more severe than anticipated, leaving Chelsea with a significant defensive loss.
Updated: 03-01-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 22:37 IST
Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana's football season hangs in the balance due to a troubling hamstring injury, following a previous ACL surgery.
The 24-year-old has not played since December 1, following Chelsea's 3-0 victory over Aston Villa. Manager Enzo Maresca disclosed on Friday that Fofana's injury is more severe than initially feared, with the possibility of him missing the entire season.
Having signed from Leicester for £75 million in 2022, Fofana's injury is a significant setback for Chelsea, who currently sit fourth in the Premier League standings.
