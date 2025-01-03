Wesley Fofana's Season in Limbo: Chelsea's Defensive Setback

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana's football season hangs in the balance due to a troubling hamstring injury, following a previous ACL surgery.

The 24-year-old has not played since December 1, following Chelsea's 3-0 victory over Aston Villa. Manager Enzo Maresca disclosed on Friday that Fofana's injury is more severe than initially feared, with the possibility of him missing the entire season.

Having signed from Leicester for £75 million in 2022, Fofana's injury is a significant setback for Chelsea, who currently sit fourth in the Premier League standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)