AC Milan Triumphs Over Juventus to Set Up Derby Clash in Italian Super Cup Final
AC Milan advanced to the Italian Super Cup final after defeating Juventus 2-1 in Saudi Arabia. Despite Juventus scoring first, Milan equalized with a penalty from Christian Pulisic and won with an own goal by Federico Gatti. Milan will face Inter, previous Super Cup winners, in the final.
AC Milan secured its place in the Italian Super Cup final after a 2-1 victory over city rival Juventus in Saudi Arabia. The tightly contested semifinal saw Juventus take the lead with a first-half goal by Turkish striker Kenan Yildiz, who capitalized on a brilliant assist by Samuel Mbangula.
In the second half, AC Milan rallied. American star Christian Pulisic converted a penalty in the 71st minute to level the score. A decisive moment followed five minutes later when Juventus defender Federico Gatti inadvertently deflected a cross into his own goal, sealing the win for Milan.
AC Milan will now meet Inter Milan, which dispatched Atalanta in the other semifinal, in Riyadh for the final showdown. Inter, the reigning champion, has claimed victory in the last three Super Cup finals, adding extra stakes to the upcoming derby clash.
(With inputs from agencies.)
