Bumrah's Return Eases Indian Team's Worries

Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah returned after precautionary scans for a niggle during the fifth Test match. He left the field experiencing discomfort, likely due to a side strain, raising concerns in the team. His comeback provides relief as his role is crucial for the upcoming innings against Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 04-01-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 12:32 IST
In a momentous sigh of relief for Team India, captain Jasprit Bumrah returned to the squad after undergoing precautionary scans for a previously unspecified niggle during the crucial fifth Test. He initially left the field due to discomfort, suspected to be a side strain.

The elite pacer bowled only an over in the post-lunch session before departing the field for over three hours, sending ripples of concern through the Indian camp. Team officials can now rest easier with Bumrah back, as his presence is pivotal for defending their target against Australia's looming second innings.

In Bumrah's absence, senior batter Virat Kohli took the helm. As of now, Bumrah boasts an impressive series tally of 32 wickets and was instrumental earlier in the game by dismissing Marnus Labuschagne with a superb delivery.

