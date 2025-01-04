Rybakina Defends Coach amid WTA Suspension Controversy

Elena Rybakina has come forward in defense of her former coach, Stefano Vukov, following news of his provisional suspension by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA). The suspension is in place as the association investigates potential breaches of its code of conduct, although Rybakina insists that Vukov never mistreated her.

Rybakina, a Wimbledon champion under Vukov's guidance, had ended their professional relationship in August. However, she rehired him to her team this week, calling attention to the decision. Despite the current controversy, she stated, 'Stefano is rejoining the team because I know the person for six years and there's a lot we can do outside of the court.'

The WTA has confirmed Vukov's ineligibility for tournament credentials but has refrained from providing further details about the investigation. Vukov maintains his innocence, stating that he has 'never abused anyone' following reports of the suspension.

(With inputs from agencies.)