Race for BCCI Leadership: Saikia and Bhatia in Spotlight

In a significant development within the BCCI, Devajit Saikia and Prabhtej Bhatia have filed for key positions, with Saikia seeking to become the full-time secretary and Bhatia vying for the treasurer role. Both are currently uncontested in their bids.

Prabhtej Bhatia, who hails from the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh, steps forward for the treasurer position, succeeding Ashish Shelar who recently transitioned to a cabinet minister role in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Devajit Saikia has been the acting secretary of the BCCI, following his nomination by President Roger Bonny, succeeding Jay Shah who ascended to ICC chairman. The nomination window concluded on Saturday at 4:00 PM, leaving Saikia and Bhatia as the lone contenders.

