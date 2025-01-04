Bangar Highlights Impact of Bumrah's Injury and Pant's Explosive Knock in Sydney Test
Sanjay Bangar examines Jasprit Bumrah's injury's effect on India's Sydney Test, praising Bumrah's resilience and India's tactical secrecy. Despite setbacks, Rishabh Pant's aggressive batting helped India maintain a lead, with key contributions from openers and a sensational counterattack under pressure.
In an exclusive analysis for Star Sports, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar dissected the potential effects of Jasprit Bumrah's injury on India's performance in the ongoing Sydney Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Highlighting Bumrah's significant impact, Bangar suggested India's team score projection changes drastically with or without him.
Bumrah, known for his resilience, returned to the game with a composed demeanor, crucial for keeping the Australians guessing about his fitness. Bangar praised India's tactical decision to withhold Bumrah's status, adding a psychological edge by leaving the opposition in suspense and challenging Australian batsmen.
Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant's explosive 61 off 33 balls, featuring a series of boundaries and sixes, bolstered India's innings, extending their lead against Australia on the second day. Despite early setbacks from bowlers Scott Boland and debutant Beau Webster, Pant's aggressive counterattack provided vital momentum in the high-stakes game.
