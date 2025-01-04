Rickelton's Epic Knock Powers South Africa's Commanding Lead in Test Match
Ryan Rickelton scored 259, the joint seventh-highest by a South African in tests, as his team amassed 615 runs. Pakistan trails by 551 runs. Rickelton built key partnerships and dominated the innings before being dismissed. South Africa aims for a series win.
Ryan Rickelton delivered a stellar performance, scoring 259 runs, the joint seventh-highest by a South African in test cricket, propelling his team to a commanding total of 615 against Pakistan at Newlands.
Pakistan, in response, found themselves handicapped, trailing by 551 runs and losing three key wickets, including captain Shan Masood, before the end of the second day's play.
Standout partnerships by Rickelton with team captain Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne bolstered South Africa's innings, with notable contributions also from Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj, as they keep their eyes set on a 2-0 series victory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
