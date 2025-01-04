Rickelton's Epic Knock Powers South Africa's Commanding Lead in Test Match

Ryan Rickelton delivered a stellar performance, scoring 259 runs, the joint seventh-highest by a South African in test cricket, propelling his team to a commanding total of 615 against Pakistan at Newlands.

Pakistan, in response, found themselves handicapped, trailing by 551 runs and losing three key wickets, including captain Shan Masood, before the end of the second day's play.

Standout partnerships by Rickelton with team captain Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne bolstered South Africa's innings, with notable contributions also from Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj, as they keep their eyes set on a 2-0 series victory.

