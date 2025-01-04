Left Menu

Beau Webster Shines Amidst Drama in Thrilling Fifth Test

In an action-packed fifth Test in Sydney, Beau Webster's debut showcased his all-round prowess. The game saw a whirlwind of wickets, with Webster's 57 runs and crucial wicket being highlights. Rishabh Pant counterattacked, scoring a quickfire 61, leaving the match finely poised for Day 3.

Beau Webster. (Photo: cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a gripping display of cricket, Beau Webster made a memorable debut during the fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney, noting the match's electrifying pace due to incessant wickets. Stepping in for Mitchell Marsh, Webster delivered a noteworthy performance, scoring 57 runs off 105 balls, punctuated with five boundaries. He also claimed the vital wicket of Shubman Gill.

Reflecting on his performance, Webster expressed satisfaction with his contributions, including crucial catches and a wicket, as reported by Cricbuzz. He praised the team's unwavering support, saying, "You have full backing from the squad to play my natural game." Webster acknowledged the unpredictable pitch conditions as Australia sought to capitalize on a lead.

The match's intensity was underscored by Rishabh Pant's audacious 61 off 33 balls, propelling India to 141/6 by stumps, with a 145-run lead. Pant's innings featured explosive strokes, including two sixes off Mitchell Starc, showcasing his dynamic batting prowess. As Day 3 looms, India aims to build on their advantage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

