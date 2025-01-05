Barcelona Triumphs in Copa del Rey with Lewandowski's Double

Barcelona showcased their prowess with a strong 4-0 win over Barbastro in the Copa del Rey round of 32 on Saturday. Striker Robert Lewandowski, a key player for Barcelona, netted twice, scoring on either side of halftime.

Defender Eric Garcia opened the scoring for the visitors with a powerful header in the 21st minute. Lewandowski extended the lead 10 minutes later with a close-range header, demonstrating his lethal finishing ability.

Two minutes into the second half, Lewandowski found the back of the net again with a simple finish from near the penalty spot. Pablo Torre sealed the victory with a fourth goal, taking advantage of a mistake by Barbastro's goalkeeper, Arnau Fabrega. Barbastro remains in a precarious position, sitting 16th in the Segunda Federacion Group Two, teetering close to the relegation zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)