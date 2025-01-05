Barcelona Triumphs in Copa del Rey with Lewandowski's Double
Barcelona secured a commanding 4-0 victory over fourth-tier Barbastro in the Copa del Rey round of 32. Robert Lewandowski scored twice, along with goals from Eric Garcia and Pablo Torre. The win strengthens Barcelona's position, while Barbastro struggles in the relegation zone of Segunda Federacion Group Two.
Barcelona showcased their prowess with a strong 4-0 win over Barbastro in the Copa del Rey round of 32 on Saturday. Striker Robert Lewandowski, a key player for Barcelona, netted twice, scoring on either side of halftime.
Defender Eric Garcia opened the scoring for the visitors with a powerful header in the 21st minute. Lewandowski extended the lead 10 minutes later with a close-range header, demonstrating his lethal finishing ability.
Two minutes into the second half, Lewandowski found the back of the net again with a simple finish from near the penalty spot. Pablo Torre sealed the victory with a fourth goal, taking advantage of a mistake by Barbastro's goalkeeper, Arnau Fabrega. Barbastro remains in a precarious position, sitting 16th in the Segunda Federacion Group Two, teetering close to the relegation zone.
