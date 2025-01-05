Left Menu

Avishka Fernando's Gritty Stand in Challenging Conditions

Avishka Fernando's resilient half-century in partnership with Janith Liyanage marked Sri Lanka's innings of 178 against New Zealand in a tough one-day international opener. Despite cold, windy conditions, Matt Henry took four wickets for New Zealand, reducing Sri Lanka from 23-4 to a decent total as the three-match series began.

In a cold, blustery first one-day international against New Zealand, Avishka Fernando's steadied half-century stood out for Sri Lanka. The match, marked by challenging weather, saw Fernando and Janith Liyanage form an 87-run partnership, guiding Sri Lanka to a total of 178 after an early slump to 23-4.

New Zealand's Matt Henry delivered a stellar performance, claiming four wickets for just 19 runs, dismantling Sri Lanka with a tactical seam attack alongside Jacob Duffy and Nathan Smith. New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner contributed significantly, breaking the crucial fifth-wicket stand and showcasing sharp fielding skills.

Despite a passionate effort from Sri Lanka, including a notable seventh-wicket partnership, Matt Henry's return to form sealed Sri Lanka's fate. The opener to the series, despite a potential sell-out, was watched by few due to the wintry climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

