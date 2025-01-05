Bumrah's Body Decides the Outcome

Jasprit Bumrah faced the frustration of missing a pivotal bowling opportunity due to a back spasm, as Australia capitalized on his absence to clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in a decade. The star pacer stressed the importance of respecting one's physical limitations.

With India needing to defend a modest target on the series' most challenging wicket, Bumrah was unfortunately sidelined, allowing Australia to successfully chase down the total in just 27 overs. Despite the setback, Bumrah seized the Player of the Series title with 32 wickets.

Reflecting on the series, Bumrah acknowledged the disappointing loss but emphasized that the experience gained will be invaluable for upcoming players like Nitish Reddy and Harshit Rana. He extended congratulations to Australia for their tenacity, while Travis Head praised Bumrah's exceptional tour performance.

