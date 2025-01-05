Varun Tomar Triumphs with Double Gold at National Shooting Championship
Varun Tomar, a 21-year-old shooter, claimed both senior and junior men’s 10m air pistol titles at the 67th National Shooting Championship. Despite slow starts, he secured double gold. Tomar's senior final score was 238 and he proved more accurate in the junior, scoring 246.2 points.
At the 67th National Shooting Championship Competitions, Asian champion Varun Tomar was the star, securing both senior and junior men's 10m air pistol titles.
Tomar, an Army marksman, navigated a challenging start in the senior final to ultimately outpace teammate Pradhyumn Singh by 0.8 points, clinching his first national crown. His score of 238 marked a triumphant conclusion to his efforts. In the junior category, Tomar showed improved precision with a score of 246.2, edging out competitor Nikhil Saroha after Nikhil faltered with an 8.5 shot.
The championship also highlighted Chirag Sharma's close victory in the youth category, finishing ahead of Dev Pratap. Rajasthan's Mayank Choudhary took bronze, while Haryana led the medal tally in the Pistol Nationals, followed by Rajasthan and Maharashtra.
