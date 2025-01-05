Masood and Babar's Record-Breaking Partnership: A Test of Grit Against South Africa

In a momentous display of resilience, Shan Masood and Babar Azam forged a record-breaking opening partnership of 205 runs for Pakistan against South Africa on the third day of the second Test.

Masood, showcasing impeccable form, remained unbeaten with 102 runs, marking his sixth Test century, while Babar Azam contributed 81 before falling short of a century in over two years.

The duo's tenacity was pivotal in Pakistan's struggle for survival, trailing by 208 runs following their earlier dismissal at 194. Despite the setback, the partnership has revived hope for the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)