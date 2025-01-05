Left Menu

Masood and Babar's Record-Breaking Partnership: A Test of Grit Against South Africa

Captain Shan Masood and Babar Azam set a record-breaking opening partnership of 205 runs for Pakistan against South Africa in the second Test. Masood hit an unbeaten 102, while Babar fell for 81. Pakistan trails by 208 runs after being dismissed earlier for 194. Injuries, notably to Saim Ayub, challenge Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capetown | Updated: 05-01-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 22:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a momentous display of resilience, Shan Masood and Babar Azam forged a record-breaking opening partnership of 205 runs for Pakistan against South Africa on the third day of the second Test.

Masood, showcasing impeccable form, remained unbeaten with 102 runs, marking his sixth Test century, while Babar Azam contributed 81 before falling short of a century in over two years.

The duo's tenacity was pivotal in Pakistan's struggle for survival, trailing by 208 runs following their earlier dismissal at 194. Despite the setback, the partnership has revived hope for the team.

