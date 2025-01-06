Left Menu

Naomi Osaka: Injury Scare Ahead of Australian Open

Naomi Osaka withdrew from the Auckland Classic final due to an abdominal injury but is hopeful for the Australian Open. An MRI will assess the injury's severity, and despite the setback, Osaka has returned to top form after a maternity break, re-entering the top 50 rankings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 06-01-2025 08:05 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 08:05 IST
Naomi Osaka: Injury Scare Ahead of Australian Open
Naomi Osaka
  • Country:
  • Australia

Naomi Osaka, the renowned tennis player and two-time Australian Open champion, is facing an injury challenge just before the Grand Slam tournament. On Sunday, she was forced to pull out of the Auckland Classic final due to an abdominal injury, bringing her to tears.

Despite the setback, Osaka remains hopeful about her participation in the Australian Open. She stated on Monday that she would undergo an MRI to evaluate the injury, though she doesn't believe it's too serious and remains optimistic about competing in Melbourne.

Osaka's return to tennis has been remarkable, especially after a year-long maternity break. Her performance in Auckland had shown flashes of brilliance, culminating in her re-entering the top 50 world rankings just before the Australian Open kicks off on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025