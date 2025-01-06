Naomi Osaka: Injury Scare Ahead of Australian Open

Naomi Osaka, the renowned tennis player and two-time Australian Open champion, is facing an injury challenge just before the Grand Slam tournament. On Sunday, she was forced to pull out of the Auckland Classic final due to an abdominal injury, bringing her to tears.

Despite the setback, Osaka remains hopeful about her participation in the Australian Open. She stated on Monday that she would undergo an MRI to evaluate the injury, though she doesn't believe it's too serious and remains optimistic about competing in Melbourne.

Osaka's return to tennis has been remarkable, especially after a year-long maternity break. Her performance in Auckland had shown flashes of brilliance, culminating in her re-entering the top 50 world rankings just before the Australian Open kicks off on Sunday.

