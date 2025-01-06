Indonesia's National Team Shakes Up Coaching Strategy with Shin Tae-yong Departure

Indonesia has terminated Shin Tae-yong's tenure as head coach of its national football team, the country's football federation announced on Monday. The decision follows extensive evaluations of the team's performance and long-term aspirations, as stated by the Indonesian federation, PSSI.

Since his appointment in 2020, Shin Tae-yong led Indonesia to unprecedented heights, guiding them to the third round of qualification for the 2026 World Cup. A notable triumph under his leadership was the 2-0 victory against Saudi Arabia in November, propelling Indonesia into the third position in their group.

PSSI chairman Erick Thohir, who extended Shin's contract through 2027, explained the decision at a Jakarta press conference, emphasizing the need for a leader with advanced strategic implementation and communication skills. No replacement has been announced, though speculation suggests a European coach might step in. Next on Indonesia's qualifying agenda is a match against Australia in March.

(With inputs from agencies.)