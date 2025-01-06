Indonesia's National Team Shakes Up Coaching Strategy with Shin Tae-yong Departure
Indonesia has parted ways with Shin Tae-yong as head coach, a decision reflecting careful evaluation of the team's performance and goals. The South Korean coach had achieved significant milestones, including the team's entry into the 2026 World Cup qualification's third round. PSSI is yet to announce a replacement.
- Country:
- Indonesia
Indonesia has terminated Shin Tae-yong's tenure as head coach of its national football team, the country's football federation announced on Monday. The decision follows extensive evaluations of the team's performance and long-term aspirations, as stated by the Indonesian federation, PSSI.
Since his appointment in 2020, Shin Tae-yong led Indonesia to unprecedented heights, guiding them to the third round of qualification for the 2026 World Cup. A notable triumph under his leadership was the 2-0 victory against Saudi Arabia in November, propelling Indonesia into the third position in their group.
PSSI chairman Erick Thohir, who extended Shin's contract through 2027, explained the decision at a Jakarta press conference, emphasizing the need for a leader with advanced strategic implementation and communication skills. No replacement has been announced, though speculation suggests a European coach might step in. Next on Indonesia's qualifying agenda is a match against Australia in March.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia Reopens Embassy in Afghanistan Amid Diplomatic Developments
Saudi Arabia's Execution Paradox: Reform or Repression?
Roberto Mancini Dismisses Interference Allegations in Saudi Arabia Coaching Tenure
Hockey India League Set to Elevate Women's National Team
Saudi Arabia and Syria Discuss Political Transition Support