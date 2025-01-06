Left Menu

Indonesia's National Team Shakes Up Coaching Strategy with Shin Tae-yong Departure

Indonesia has parted ways with Shin Tae-yong as head coach, a decision reflecting careful evaluation of the team's performance and goals. The South Korean coach had achieved significant milestones, including the team's entry into the 2026 World Cup qualification's third round. PSSI is yet to announce a replacement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 06-01-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 13:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia has terminated Shin Tae-yong's tenure as head coach of its national football team, the country's football federation announced on Monday. The decision follows extensive evaluations of the team's performance and long-term aspirations, as stated by the Indonesian federation, PSSI.

Since his appointment in 2020, Shin Tae-yong led Indonesia to unprecedented heights, guiding them to the third round of qualification for the 2026 World Cup. A notable triumph under his leadership was the 2-0 victory against Saudi Arabia in November, propelling Indonesia into the third position in their group.

PSSI chairman Erick Thohir, who extended Shin's contract through 2027, explained the decision at a Jakarta press conference, emphasizing the need for a leader with advanced strategic implementation and communication skills. No replacement has been announced, though speculation suggests a European coach might step in. Next on Indonesia's qualifying agenda is a match against Australia in March.

(With inputs from agencies.)

