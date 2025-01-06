Robbie Keane Takes the Helm at Ferencvaros
Former Premier League star Robbie Keane has been appointed as the new coach of Hungarian club Ferencvaros. The 44-year-old Irishman, known for his successful stints at Liverpool and Tottenham, will take charge immediately, marking his second head coaching role following his tenure at Maccabi Tel Aviv.
Robbie Keane, the former Ireland and Premier League striker, has been named the new coach of Ferencvaros, a prominent Hungarian football club.
The 44-year-old brings a wealth of experience from his illustrious playing career at major clubs like Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, where he clinched the League Cup trophy in 2008. He is departing for Ferencvaros' training camp in Spain on Tuesday.
Ferencvaros, announcing the replacement of Dutchman Pascal Jansen, highlighted Keane's extensive experience, including 146 caps and his status as Ireland's top goalscorer. Keane previously assumed a coaching role at Maccabi Tel Aviv and was player-manager for Atletico de Kolkata in 2018.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Liverpool Soars, Forest Surges: A 1979 Premier League Revival
Liverpool's Unyielding Dominance and United's Stumbling Struggles
Commitment in the Spotlight: Alexander-Arnold's Liverpool Future Amid Madrid Interest
From Glory to Struggle: The Diverging Paths of Liverpool and Manchester United
Liverpool-Manchester United Clash to Proceed Despite Weather Woes